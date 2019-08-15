Kootenay Orienteering Championships coming to Kimberley, Cranbrook

The championships take place from September 6 to 8, 2019.

Ted Funston (Right) presenting a $500 cheque from the Kimberley Alpine Resort Summit Fund to John Chatwin (left) Event Director for Kootenay O Fest and Director for the Kootenay Orienteering Club. (submitted file)

The Kootenay Orienteering Club is busily preparing for the Kootenay O-Fest, which is coming up from September 6-8, 2019.

Toni Kitto of the Orienteering Club says more than 150 competitors are expected for the event, which incorporates both the Western Canadian and BC Orienteering Championships.

The Sprint and Middle Distance events will be held in Kimberley on the Saturday, with the Long Event scheduled for Sunday in the Cranbrook Community Forest.

“Though this is a championship event, newcomers to the sport are welcome to attend and develop their map reading and route finding skills – a great life skill to have if the GPS unit is out of action!” Kitto said. “KOC will also be hosting a Pasta Banquet catered by Leslie Harris and some bowling at the Elk’s on Saturday night for competitors and volunteers, but only 120 tickets are available.”

She adds that this major event would not be possible without the support from Recreation Sites and Trails BC, Kimberley Trails Society, Teck, Anthem United and the Cranbook Community Forest to allow activities and access to the recreational areas.

Community grants from the City of Kimberley, Columbia Basin Trust and Kimberley Alpine Resorts are also helping make this event possible.

“KOC is also so appreciative for the ongoing support from local businesses as well,” Kitto said.

The Kootenay Orienteering Club previously hosted the 2007 and 2014 BC Orienteering Championships, the 2010 North American Championships and are co-organizers of the annual Round the Mountain community festival in addition to organizing many other local orienteering and trail running events.

For all information about the weekend’s festivities and to register: bcoc2019.ca

