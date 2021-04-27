The 2021 Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo race has been postponed for a second year. (Cranbrook Townsman file)

Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo cancelled for second year in a row

The 2021 event will be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic; refunds to be issued automatically

The Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo, originally scheduled for September 11, 2021, has been cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic.

The Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo organization and the Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary Club host the annual event. They cited ever-changing restrictions and health and safety as their primary reasons for the cancellation. This will be the second year in a row that the race has been cancelled because of COVID-19.

The event was also cancelled in 2017 due to extreme fire hazards and wildfire smoke that blanketed much of the East Kootenay region at that time.

“As you are aware, public events in British Columbia have been severely restricted in terms of numbers of participants allowed. We don’t anticipate that these restrictions will be lifted or reduced sufficiently and in time to allow an event of our size to proceed,” said the Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo organization in a press release.

“Given this situation, and in the interest of the health and safety of our riders and volunteers, we have no alternative but to cancel this year’s event. We looked at many different options and scenarios, but ultimately, we felt we could not provide you with the safe world class event we strive for every year.”

All rider registrations will be refunded by cheque and sent via Canada Post. No action is required to receive a refund, unless your mailing address has changed since registering. If your mailing address has changed, you can email kootenayfondo@gmail.com with your new address.

Those who registered using a complimentary coupon code will receive an email with a new code for the 2022 event. All merchandise orders will also be refunded in conjunction with the registration refund, explained the organization. Registration will also be open for the 2022 event by the time the refund cheque arrives in the mail.

“Like you, we are incredibly disappointed with this outcome, but your health and safety are always our primary concern. We look forward to hosting you once again in the spectacular Kootenay Rockies on Saturday September 10, 2022,” the organization said. “For our volunteers and sponsors, thank you for always being there for this great event. We look forward to working with all of you again next year.”

Be sure to check the Gran Fondo website at krgf.ca for information about next year's event, and some possible exciting changes.


