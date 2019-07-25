Mountain Moustache Dache in Kimberley

This year’s JulyFest featured a new event, the Mountain Moustache Dache, brought to you by Robyn Ostlund of Ignited Health and Fitness, and a lot of other volunteers.

It was a very successful inaugural event with 30 runners registered, ranging in age from 16 to 70.

“We could not have ordered up better weather, especially after the downpour on Parade morning,” Ostlund said. “Not going to lie, I was a little concerned that the forecast was going to shift and we’d be running in the rain but Mother Nature definitely delivered the perfect day for a race.

“Given that this was our first year and we put this race together in a little over two months, I’m super happy with the turn out and community support from our local businesses, residents and other race organizers, especially Jim Webster and Toni Kitto from Round The Mountain. I’m hopeful that next year will bring on even more support and more runners too; if the feedback from this debut event is any indication though, that will certainly be the case.”

Ostlund says feedback from the runners, who came from Kimberley, Cranbrook, Vancouver Island, Calgary and Okotoks, and volunteers, was very positives.

“I would change nothing. I thought it was awesome.”

“I love when you recognize the most determined, oldest, youngest, etc. because it makes everyone feel welcome and valued, not just the fast people.”

“As a former race director on Vancouver Island, the race was very well organized”

“it certainly was fun. I saw so many smiles”

“Just watch…this thing is going to explode!”

“Count me in for a vollie position next year”

The race also raised funds for Outrun Rare, the Rare Disease Foundation.

As with any Kimberley endeavour, a lot of people came together to pull it off.

“The Kimberley Trails Society and Friends of Lois Creek cleared over 30 fallen trees off of the race route in Lois Creek on Friday/Saturday – we’d like to encourage our runners to buy a Trail Pass from KTS or donate their time at a work party event,” Ostlund said.

“A huge thanks to all of our sponsors but a very special mention to those that truly went above and beyond: Save On Foods, Stephanie and team provided finish line food, volunteers, water, prizes; Sprout Health Market, Chantel was the first local business to offer us support! Sprout provided the on course nutrition and hydration. Mountain Grass Glass Gallery and Smoke Shop, Diana Fox provided beautiful blown glass straws as prizing, volunteered her time and relentlessly shared our content on her social media channels; and Susan Lamb Designs, Susan hand painted our very special awards with recognizable Kimberley scenes on each one.

“Also a massive thank you to the Kimberley Chamber of Commerce for their unending support and the invitation to be a part of our beloved JulyFest.”

As is becoming more common at many Kimberley events, the Moutache Dache strove for zero waste.

“We made it very clear that we would be a cup free race and we succeeded,” she said. “We had no trash go to the landfill. A small box of compostables, two recyclable cups and a couple dozen aluminum cans to be recycled.

“Mountain Moustache Dache will definitely be back in 2020! We are considering a kids race and adding a third, longer distance.

“Finally, I just want to thank our communities of Kimberley and Cranbrook for their support and enthusiasm for this race. Organizing an event like this is a really big undertaking with a ton of responsibilities and a ton of puzzle pieces to put together, everytime I asked our communities for their help, they responded in a big way! I couldn’t have pulled it off without that support and the amazing energy and help from the team of volunteers.”



