Two wins for Kootenay Nordic skier Molly Miller at U.S. Nationals

Miller skied for Kimberley Nordic Club and Rossland Black Jacks

Last year, Kimberley cross-country skier, Molly Miller, decided to attend Northern Michigan University for the next four years. Given her results at this week’s U.S. Nationals, that school must be very pleased she made the choice she did.

The school is is Marquette, Michigan and Molly is racing for the Wildcat’s Nordic team.

Not only did she distinguish herself as the top junior at the U.S. Nationals this week, she also won both the skate sprint and the classic sprint at US Nationals this week for U20. She was also tenth in open women in the skate sprint.

Molly began her skiing with the Kimberley Nordic Club, although for the past few seasons, she raced with the Black Jack Club out of Rossland.

READ: Kimberley skier Molly Miller to attend Northern Michigan

So far, she is enjoying her university athletic career, while pursuing a law degree.

“It has been a great experience racing here at US Nationals in Houghton, Michigan. I won both the sprint skate and classic races. In both these races I had the opportunity to race in the senior women division so I had fun racing against a very strong field of female racers from across the US, Canada and Europe.

“I have been training with my ski team here at Northern Michigan University since August. I have a strong team to train with which has been very valuable. My ski team won the overall top points for NCAA schools here at US Nationals so I am very proud of my team’s accomplishments this week. I am surrounded by a great team of coaches with Sten Fjeldheim and Andy Keller and teammates who are very supportive and fun to train with. I also continue to work with my Canadian coach and feel really fortunate to maintain a close connection with Dave Wood.

“Attending school and training full time is a lot of hard work so having success in races makes it all worth it. I will be travelling to Quebec in late January to attend the world junior trials selection races for Canada. I’m really looking forward to seeing all my Canadian ski friends and racing on Canadian soil again.”


A look back at the last decade of Kimberley Dynamiters’ stats

Most Read