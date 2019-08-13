Volunteers needed for Black Spur Ultra marathon race in Kimberley

The gift that volunteers receive for helping out at Black Spur Ultra. Black Spur Ultra file

The Black Spur Ultra Race is quickly approaching and volunteers are still needed, according to their latest online update.

The Black Spur Ultra marathon race takes place from August 23 to 25, 2019 at Kimberley Alpine Resort.

On their latest update, Black Spur organizers said that “a bunch” of volunteers are still needed.

“We only have three aid stations on the course, but we can’t leave them stocked with food unless there are volunteers present,” said the update. “There is still a bit of everything available, from remote checkpoints to helping out at registration and all roles in between.”

Volunteers receive a git as well, and are allowed to run and volunteer if desired. To sign up as a volunteer visit www.blackspurultra.com/volunteer. Racer and volunteer check-in takes place on Friday, August 23 starting at 2p.m. and closing at 8p.m..

The race features 108 kilometre, 54 kilometre and relay options, through rugged terrain on the ski hill in Kimberley. There is still time to register for the race, the deadline to register is August 17, 2019 (or when full). There are options for female and male solo races in both distances, as well as female, male and co-ed teams for the relay race. All relays are 108km.

Hosted by sinister sports, this is the fifth consecutive year for the race. Sinister sports have been hosting endurance events since 1999.

Race Director Brian Gallant says the Black Spur team is excited to get the fifth annual race underway and hopes that this year is free of smoky skies.

When asked if there is anything new or different about this year’s event, Gallant responded saying, “No smoke! This is the fifth year and the 54k event is also the Association of Canadian Ultramarathoners 50k National Championship event. That means the top female and male will be named the top 50k runners in Canada.”

His advice to racers is as follows, “watch your time. Look after your food and hydration. Keep your spirits up. When things get tough, and they will, there will be a million reasons to quit; you have to dig deep and find that one reason to keep going.”

