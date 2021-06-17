WATCH: Mainstreams continues riparian and aesthetic enhancement project along Mark Creek

Local environmental organization Mainstreams was back along the banks of Mark Creek again this week, doing some planting and landscaping to both improve the riparian habitat next to the creek and enhancing the area’s aesthetic beauty for the benefit of the people of Kimberley.

The riparian is the area next to a creek or river. It is very important for the health of the creek, both in terms of water quality and the aquatic life.

Laura Duncan of Mainstreams told the Bulletin this is a project the group started two years ago. The city created this particular park, located across the creek from Bohemian Distillery for the enjoyment of the citizenry.

Last year they were planting further downstream.

“This year we came back and said well there’s been some damage by both deer and from winter kill and we could enhance it a bit,” Duncan said.

“So we’ve come back this year, we’re replacing things that have been either damaged or killed by the seasons, but also we’re creating a bed along here that is going to be pretty solid vegetation. So it will look quite a bit different than what it did before.”

City workers came through and removed a strip of grass and Duncan, along with volunteers Richard Williams and Shannon Duncan, put down a strip of landscaping cloth and edging and then went to work putting in a huge variety of shrubs and herbaceous plants.

“This will hopefully grow up really lush and thick and be a real feature to this little park,” Duncan said.

They also replaced certain plants like one particular tree that had been severely damaged.

The group completed the project in just two days, with Duncan calling her team “amazingly efficient.

“This is not easy ground to plant in, it is so rocky so they’re just terrific and have planted tons and tons of plants here,” Duncan said. “Once we get the plants all in we’re going to be mulching with bark mulch. So that will help make it look nicer but also help keep down weeds and also keep moisture in the soil.”

So next time you’re out and about in Kimberley, consider stopping at this newly enhanced spot and enjoying the beautiful work done by Mainstreams.



