Learn all about making your garden a top producer at Wildsight garden workshops this year. Wildsight file

Learn all about making your garden a top producer at Wildsight garden workshops this year. Wildsight file

Wildsight offering garden workshops in Kimberley

It’s hard to find a lot of positives about a global pandemic, but staying so close to home has a lot of people thinking more about gardening and local food production.

Wildsight Kimberley Cranbrook is all for encouraging gardening of any sort, and is offering bi-weekly garden workshops where gardeners can connect, and learn, from each other.

The workshops will align with the growing season.

Workshops cost $10 and typically run for 1.5 hours. All proceeds go directly back into supporting Kimberley Community Garden projects and workshops.

Upcoming workshops are:

Raised Beds

We need to construct a couple of big, raised beds at the Community Garden, so join us for the project and learn how to build your own. We’ll discuss the advantages of raised-bed growing and learn how to create soil that stays healthy for years.

When: Saturday, May 29th

Time: 2-3:30 pm

Location: Kimberley Community Garden

Vertical Gardens

When you don’t have a lot of room…or would like to put a fence or some small corner to use…growing UP is the way to go. We’ll learn the principles, look at a few different designs, and even build a couple of structures at the Community Garden while we’re at it. We’ll dig into some container gardening ideas as well.

When: Saturday, June 12th

Time: 2-3:30 pm

Location: Kimberley Community Garden

Rainwater Capture & Water Conservation

Learning how to capture and conserve water not only works for the environment but can save you some work as well…especially during our hot, dry summers. We’ll walk through a few techniques and basic principles of water collection, distribution and conservation.

When: Saturday, June 26th

Time: 2-3:30 pm

Location: Kimberley Community Garden

Irrigation

With a well-planned irrigation system, you can save water and time by targeting the parts of your garden that need it. This workshop will cover the range of systems and hoses, and you’ll learn which will work best for your growing space.

When: Saturday, July 10th

Time: 2-3:30 pm

Location: Kimberley Community Garden

Natural Weed & Pest Control Strategies

You don’t need chemicals to grow a successful garden. Here we’ll discuss a range of natural and organic techniques—from fencing and flowers to ladybugs and beer—that you can use to control the pests and weeds in your garden and grow healthy, thriving plants.

When: Saturday, July 24th

Time: 2-3:30 pm

Location: Kimberley Community Garden

Composting

In a wild place like Kimberley, it can be hard to compost scraps and keep the animals out. This workshop will cover all the key principles of composting, proportions of browns to greens, moisture, as well as some useful models for composting with bins, barrels and worms, too.

When: Saturday, August 7th

Time: 2-3:30 pm

Location: Kimberley Community Garden

Food Preservation: Canning

It takes some effort, but once you learn how to do it right, canning can let you enjoy the fruits of your field all through the winter. But fear not! For those of us who are complete beginners, we’re going to break down the process to its simplest steps with a seasoned canner at the helm.

When: Saturday, August 21st

Time: 2-3:30 pm

Location: Kimberley Community Garden

Food Preservation: Drying, Freezing, Cold Storage

Drying and cold storage have been used for centuries to preserve fall foods for the winter and modern refrigeration lets us freeze others. Learn how to turn your garden harvest into snacks, frozen meal kits, or ingredients for your winter soups and stews.

When: Saturday, September 4th

Time: 2-3:30 pm

Location: Kimberley Community Garden

Seed Saving

Not every seed grows the same, so it is important to save the seeds that perform the best in our unique climate and soil. We’ll cover the whole process for the selection, collection, cleaning, storage and archiving of your seeds. Take steps toward building a stronger food foundation in Kimberley!

When: Saturday, September 18th

Time: 2-3:30 pm

Location: Kimberley Community Garden

Winterizing the Garden & Overwinter Planting

Take the right steps—preparing and covering your soil, adding organic matter, and so on—at the end of the season and you’ll have a garden that’s ready to go in the spring. There are even a number of vegetable varieties that you can plant in the fall for an early harvest in spring! We’ll talk about indoor growing, too, so you can keep some of that summer fresh all winter.

When: Saturday, October 2nd

Time: 2-3:30 pm

Location: Kimberley Community Garden

You can register for any of the workshops at wildsight.ca

Wildsight thanks their funders and supporters, the Columbia Basin Trust and the City of Kimberley, who make the garden workshops and garden projects possible.

READ: Wildsight partnering Community Garden with Healthy Kimberley Food Recovery Depot

READ: Seventh Annual Harvest Party at Kimberley Community Garden


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
It’s time to plant your bucket of spuds for the Kimberley Food Bank

Just Posted

Jimmy Blais has a new lease on life after meeting Claire Jacklin, the community manager at Golden Life's Garden View Village in Kimberley, who encouraged him and helped him start a workout routine, helping him conquer his MS diagnosis. Paul Rodgers photo.
500 revolutions: Kimberley man with MS gains back control with help of exercise bike

Garden View Community Manager encouraged Blais to get his body moving

Learn all about making your garden a top producer at Wildsight garden workshops this year. Wildsight file
Wildsight offering garden workshops in Kimberley

It’s hard to find a lot of positives about a global pandemic,… Continue reading

Health officials aiming to have 75 per cent of Canadians with one dose of vaccine to ward off fourth wave. (File photo from The Canadian Press)
1 death at Kelowna care home, 62 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Vaccine appointments are also now being offered to children aged 12 to 17

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok. Bulletin file
Proposed riding boundary changes are an affront to rural ridings, MLA says

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok says he would not be able to effectively serve a riding any bigger

Pictured is the teaser photo for “New Roots” a locally-made documentary featuring farmers that live in Wycliffe. The film premiers at the Cranbrook History Centre on June 2nd. (“New Roots” and Cranbrook History Centre file photo)
Local documentary ‘New Roots’ to premier at Cranbrook History Centre

The documentary is made by Kimberley’s Mark Locki and features a family farm in Wycliffe

A couple dozen people gathered outside the Victoria courthouse April 1 to protest the logging of old-growth forests. At the same time, the B.C. Supreme Court ruled in favour of logging company Teal Jones, granting an application that will remove Fairy Creek blockades. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
VIDEO: 5 more protesters arrested at Fairy Creek on Vancouver Island

Total arrests run to 12 as RCMP continue to enforce injunction

UBC professor Dr. Anna Blakney, 30, is educating more than just classes about vaccines. She’s also teaching her more than 217,000 social media followers. (TikTok/Screen grab)
VIDEO: UBC prof finds TikTok fame, debunking 1 COVID-19 lie at a time

Vaccine expert Dr. Anna Blakney is teaching more than just students, she’s educating 217,900 social media followers too

Statistics Canada’s offices at Tunny’s Pasture in Ottawa are shown on Friday, March 8, 2019. Statistics Canada is reminding people to fill out this year’s census to avoid getting a visit at their door during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Statistics Canada reminds people to fill out 2021 census, may follow up in person

Statistics Canada says enumerators will not go inside anyone’s home because of the health risk

Omar Alghabra attends a news conference, Wednesday January 15, 2020 in Ottawa. Alghabra says he cannot yet commit to a date — or COVID-19 vaccination benchmarks — for when so-called vaccine passports will allow Canada to wind down quarantines and open its borders. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Too early to set a date on loosening travel restrictions: Canada’s transport minister

Omar Alghabra says country still waiting on public health advice and evidence for vaccine passports

FILE – Linda Mantel with Glide Harm Reduction shows a strip that determines whether fentanyl is in a user’s heroin at a safe injection site simulation at Glide Memorial Church’s Freedom Hall on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
B.C. paramedics respond to record overdose calls in 24-hour period for 2nd month in a row

BC Emergency Health Services says frontline workers responded to 146 overdose patients

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Old growth in the Lardeau Valley. “There is basically nothing left like this anywhere, but most valley bottoms in the Kootenays were once like this,” says Dr. Rachel Holt of Veridian Ecological Consulting. Photo: Rachel Holt
Scientists release maps of B.C. old growth forests, urge province to stop cutting

Report contains detailed maps of 2.6 per cent of the forested land in B.C.

FILE – A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
New flexibility in Pfizer vaccine storage ‘good news’ for B.C.’s rollout plans: Dix

Health Canada authorized Pfizer to be stored at refrigerator temperatures for up to one month

A Nisga’a woman is planning to file litigation against Northern Health, alleging racism and malpractice at the University Hospital of Northern B.C., in Prince George. (UBC photo)
Indigenous woman plans to file litigation against Northern Health citing racism

Kristy White alleges racism, malpractice at Prince George hospital left her child with brain damage

Most Read