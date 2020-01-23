Ullr Dag Festival this weekend at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Dress up in your viking gear for the chance to win prizes.

The annual ULLR DAG Festival takes place at Kimberley Alpine Resort this weekend. Don your best Viking gear and head up to the ski hill to pay homage to the Norse God of Snow.

KAR’s ULLR DAG tradition is one that many locals look forward to. Every year the resort hosts the event with a bonfire, parade, live music and many viking-related activities.

READ MORE: Community Day 2020 at Kimberley Alpine Resort

It all kicks off on Saturday, January 25 at 3p.m. at the base of the ski hill.

From 3 to 6 p.m., Dani Strong with be playing live in the Stemwinder.

From 4 to 7 p.m. there will be family activities in the plaza such as archery, throw the hammer, face painting and Ullr helmet decorating.

At the same time, there will be a barbecue and beer gardens outside.

At 4:50 p.m., join the Viking parade as they tour throughout the resort and shortly after there with be the ode to Ullr bon fire, complete with fire spinners and a drum circle (be sure to bring your instruments).

There will be prizes for best dressed and lots of fun to be had.

For more information call 250-432-0313 or email events@skikimberley.com.

READ MORE: 11th annual Ullr Dag festival at Kimberley Alpine Resort


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
