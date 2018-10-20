ELECTION DAY: Here’s where to vote

Voters in 162 municipalities in B.C. set to elect mayor, council, school board and more

Voters across British Columbia head to the polls today to choose a mayor, council and other leaders in local government.

Polls are open in Kimberley at Centennial Hall until 8 p.m. PT:

Who is running for mayor?

Albert Hoglund and Don McCormick

Who is running for council?

Voters will choose six councillors from a list of 15 candidates. They are Mac Campbell, Dave Corbould, Kyle Dalum, Kevin Dunnebacke, Kent Goodwin, Craig Janzen, Nigel Kitto, Josh Lockhart, Jason McBain, Michelle Nex, Darryl Oakley, Wendy Qureshi, Sandra Roberts, Steven Royer and Jay Simon-Cumming.

Who is running for school board?

Five candidates are in the running for three spots on the Board of Trustees. Incumbents Mac Campbell, Betty-Lou Barrett and Sandra Smaill are in the running alongside newcomers Ron McRae and Jaret Thompson.

