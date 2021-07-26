Area restrictions in place near Bill Nye Mountain fire

BC Wildfire personnel continue to work the Bill Nye Mountain fire, near Wasa.

A planned ignition of the fire, to remove fuel in the fire’s path on the southern edge, was partially accomplished on Sunday morning, July 25, 2021. However, due to increased fire activity in the part of the area, the planned ignition was halted.

BC Wildfire Service says ground crews continue to prepare control lines along the base of the slope and up the slopes as far as possible due to steep, unstable terrain. Helicopters are supporting the work of ground crews by bucketing the fire and building a line of fire retardant.

There are eight firefighters, three helicopters and two pieces of heavy equipment on the fire.

The Regional District of East Kootenay has issued a further evacuation order relating to one property on Lazy Lake Road. This order was issued on Saturday, July 24, 2021. This is in addition to an order for two properties on the Lakit Creek FSR issued on July 21.

In addition, the BC Wildfire Service has implemented an Area Restriction Order for this fire. This area restriction reflects the continued need to protect the public in areas where ongoing fire suppression activities are taking place. This order is currently in effect and will remain in effect until 12:00 noon (PDT) on September 15, 2021, or until rescinded. The order applies to Crown land within the geographic boundaries described below and outlined in the map available on the: BC Wildfire News website The Bill Nye Mountain wildfire area restriction is described as:

• It starts at the junction of the Wildhorse and Brewery Creek roads and uses the Wildhorse FSR as the eastern boundary • • Then continues up the Wildhorse FSR till 23km

• The boundary turns NW and follows the height of land and continues to Mt Stevens

• From Mt Stevens, the boundary turns SW and follows the high of land till the Lazy Lake Road (it excludes the private properties along the Lazy Lake Road)

• It follows the west side of Lazy Lake Road to 0.3km past the Grundy Road

• It turns south to Saugum Lake and follows the east side of the lake and the east side of the property on Saugum Creek till it hits Holmes Road

• It follows north side of Holmes Road till just past the Lakit Creek FSR

• It excludes the private land east of the FSR and then turns east till it hits the Brewery Creek Road (1.5km)

• It then turns south and ties back into the Wildhorse FSR.

• NOTE: Travel on the Wildhorse is not restricted.

Under this Order and section 11(2) of the Wildfire Act, a person must not remain in or enter the restricted area without the prior written authorization of an official designated for the purposes of the Wildfire Act, unless the person: 1) First receives written authorization of an official designated for the purposes of the Wildfire Act, or 2) Enters the area only in the course of: (a) travelling to or from his or her principle residence that is not under an evacuation order; (b) using a highway as defined in the Transportation Act; (c) travelling as a person acting in an official capacity as defined in s.56 of the Wildfire Act; or (d) travelling for the purpose of supporting wildfire suppression or enforcement patrol activities. This Order is subject to and subordinate to any applicable evacuation orders made under the Emergency Program Act. Failure to comply with Section 11 restricted area requirements may result in a violation ticket of $1,150.

The Bill Nye Mountain fire is lightning caused and was first reported on July 7, 2021

READ: Planned ignition for Bill Nye Mountain fire could happen Sunday

READ: Fire at the top of Bill Nye Mountain near Wasa



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter