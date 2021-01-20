City of Kimberley accepting applications for Winter Games Legacy grants

Each year, the City of Kimberley, along with the Kimberley and District Community Foundation distribute the Winter Games Legacy Grants to local amateur sports organizations.

The fund are a legacy from both the 1980 and 2008 BC Winter Games held in Kimberley.

Until this past year, it was the KDCF which administered the grants, but that has changed this year and it will be Council that adjudicates the decision.

The City is now accepting application for the BC Winter Games Legacy Grant Program. Applications will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. on February 8th, 2021.

Grants are aimed at amateur sporting groups within the City of Kimberley and can support a variety of programs and projects. Applications are available here: .

BC Winter Games Legacy Funds were received from the proceeds of the 1980 and 2008 BC Winter Games and the 2018 BC 55+ Summer Games. Previously administered by the Kimberley and District Community Foundation, the City of Kimberley took over the program in 2020 and this will be the first year that City Council will be adjudicating the applications.

Please email pwalsh@kimberley.ca if you would like to receive an application by email.

Please send completed application forms to pwalsh@kimberley.ca. Applications received after 4:00 p.m. on February 8th, 2021 will not be opened.

READ: City approves distribution of Winter Games Legacy Grants

READ: 2020 Winter Games Legacy Grants presented to local organizations



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter