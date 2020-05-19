City of Kimberley begins to gradually reopen some parks and facilities

The City has begun opening some park facilities but as of now, playground equipment remains off limits.

As the province begins to phase in re-opening, so too is the City of Kimberley.

A press release Tuesday from City Manager of Operations Brett Clark says that the City is proud of efforts in the community to help flatten the curve in B.C. and will be implementing plans that will allow for gradual opening of spaces and facilities.

As of Tuesday, May 19, the city will open:

All park spaces (excluding playgrounds and play structures)

Picnic areas for families and small groups

Tennis and basketball courts (avoid use of shared equipment)

Skate Park

Sports fields for family and small group use (no team sports or practices)

Please pay attention to signage at all facilities that will explain modified use.

Please pay attention to facility modifications and posted signage. It is also important to keep your circle small and be patient with other users. While each facility and activity has specific health and safety guidelines, general guidelines remain in place for all activities. Physical distancing, by remaining at least 2 meters apart from those not in your immediate household, continues to be important, as does frequent hand washing, avoiding touching your face, and coughing into your elbow. A 14-day self-isolation is required for returning travelers. Last but not least, if you have any symptoms of cold or flu, stay home. With your help we can all move our community forward safely.

The City of Kimberley will continue to monitor community risk and follow the guidelines set out by Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Interior Health. All City COVID-19 related information can be found on the City’s website at https://www.kimberley.ca/covid-19-city-updates-0. We look forward to opening more facilities in the coming weeks with the advice of Provincial and Federal authorities.

