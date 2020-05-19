The City has begun opening some park facilities but as of now, playground equipment remains off limits.

City of Kimberley begins to gradually reopen some parks and facilities

As the province begins to phase in re-opening, so too is the City of Kimberley.

A press release Tuesday from City Manager of Operations Brett Clark says that the City is proud of efforts in the community to help flatten the curve in B.C. and will be implementing plans that will allow for gradual opening of spaces and facilities.

As of Tuesday, May 19, the city will open:

All park spaces (excluding playgrounds and play structures)

Picnic areas for families and small groups

Tennis and basketball courts (avoid use of shared equipment)

Skate Park

Sports fields for family and small group use (no team sports or practices)

Please pay attention to signage at all facilities that will explain modified use.

Please pay attention to facility modifications and posted signage. It is also important to keep your circle small and be patient with other users. While each facility and activity has specific health and safety guidelines, general guidelines remain in place for all activities. Physical distancing, by remaining at least 2 meters apart from those not in your immediate household, continues to be important, as does frequent hand washing, avoiding touching your face, and coughing into your elbow. A 14-day self-isolation is required for returning travelers. Last but not least, if you have any symptoms of cold or flu, stay home. With your help we can all move our community forward safely.

The City of Kimberley will continue to monitor community risk and follow the guidelines set out by Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Interior Health. All City COVID-19 related information can be found on the City’s website at https://www.kimberley.ca/covid-19-city-updates-0. We look forward to opening more facilities in the coming weeks with the advice of Provincial and Federal authorities.

READ City closes all parks

READ: City Hall closes to public amidst COVID-19 concerns


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Pandemic pay’ to give temporary wage top-up to 250,000 B.C. front-line workers
Next story
Feds expand criteria for emergency loans to include family businesses, contractors

Just Posted

City of Kimberley begins to gradually reopen some parks and facilities

As the province begins to phase in re-opening, so too is the… Continue reading

BC bats don’t spread COVID-19 says Kootenay Bat Project

Misinformation can lead to problems for bats, project says

Kimberley JulyFest cancelled

Chamber considering holding a scaled down event this fall if possible

Kimberley Rotary continues service above self

The Rotary Club of Kimberley is still very active during Covid–19 The… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Snowbirds pause flights as military, public mourn service member killed in crash

Capt. Jennifer Casey died in the Kamloops plane crash

Only two new COVID-19 cases in B.C., one in care home

Three additional deaths, also patients in care homes

Canada–U.S. border to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21: Trudeau

Second time border ban has been extended

Police ticket hundreds of drivers for speeding over May long weekend

Speeders caught during May long weekend and start of High Risk Driving awareness month

Feds expand criteria for emergency loans to include family businesses, contractors

Owner-operated businesses are now eligible as well

Abbotsford woman with special needs shot with paintball, sparking police probe

Emily recovering after incident, email address available to send well wishes

‘Pandemic pay’ to give temporary wage top-up to 250,000 B.C. front-line workers

That equates to a total of $2,240 for someone who worked 35 hours each week for 16 weeks

PHOTOS: Hungry hawk versus reluctant rattler showdown recorded by B.C. photographer

Not the first time photographer was in right place at right time to document an unusual encounter

B.C. mom gets time served for $400K college admissions bribe

More than 50 parents, coaches and others have been charged in the admissions cheating scheme

Petition urges City of Kamloops to rename road after victim in Snowbirds crash

The online petition asks to change the name of Airport Road to Capt. J. Casey Memorial Way

Most Read