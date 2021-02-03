City will apply for grant for downtown Marysville enhancements

Part of the grant funds would go to installing an Urbaloo public washroom near the Eco Park. Bulletin file

The City of Kimberley will be applying for the third round of funding from the Columbia Basin Trust Community Outdoor Revitalization grant, and this time the focus will be enhancements on the main street in Marysville.

Previous grants had funded Platzl improvements.

Improvements planned include:

– Enhanced LED street lighting;

– New benches to provide much needed seating;

– An Urbaloo to be placed near the Marysville Eco Park to limit the usage requests to local businesses that do not have public washroom facilities;

– Bike racks to encourage cyclists to visit the area;

– Enhanced landscaping to improve beautification;

– Land and Building Owner Incentive Grants to aid local business owners with funding support to complete facade and/or permanent landscaping improvements.

The grant request will be for 75 per cent of $214,093, plus $15,000 in land an building owner incentive grants. The city will have to fund 25 per cent of that or $53,523.



