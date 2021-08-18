Evacuation order and alerts downgraded in Plumbob Mountain fire area

The Plumbob Mountain fire, which blew up very quickly this past Sunday, has benefitted from the cool, wet weather, which has led the Regional District of East Kootenay to ease evacuation orders and alerts.

The RDEK has rescinded the Evacuation Alert for 254 properties on the west side of Lake Koocanusa and downgraded the Evacuation Order to an Alert for four properties near Plumbob Mountain.

“For the four properties who remain on Alert, it is important to continue to be prepared and ready to leave again on a moment’s notice should conditions worsen and an Order needs to be re-issued,” said Regional Emergency Operations Centre Information Officer Loree Duczek.

The Plumbob Mountain Fire experienced no growth overnight and cooler, wetter conditions today are assisting crews on the front lines. The fire is 286 hectares in size and is still being actioned by the BC Wildfire Service.

The Area Restriction around the fire, which prohibits public access within the restriction area, remains in effect for public safety and to provide access for crews fighting the fire. To view the map of the Area Restriction please visit www.bcwildfire.ca.

Currently the four properties near the Plumbob Mountain fire are the only properties under alert for the East Kootenay region. However, no one should assume the fire season is suddenly over.

“While this cool weather is providing welcome and much-needed relief, it is important for residents and visitors to understand the fire danger will remain high in spite of this reprieve and we need to continue to be diligent and follow all restrictions and bans,” adds Duczek.

Currently, there are no open fires permitted in the region, including campfires. Portable propane fires are allowed at this time; however, they must be ULC and CSA approved and the flame height must not exceed 15cm.

The changes to the Order and Alert along with the corresponding maps can be found on the Evacuations Order and Alerts page under Emergency Information on www.rdek.bc.ca.

READ: Bill Nye Mountain fire now classed as being held

READ: Area restrictions put in place on west side of Koocanusa