Pictured from left to right: Andy Bamber, Home Depot Assistant Store Manager, Louanne Sanderson, Coordinator at the Kimberley Loan Cupboard, Joan Jobe, Volunteer at the Kimberley Loan Cupboard, and Rick Wallach, Maintenance Volunteer at the Kimberley Loan Cupboard. The four are pictured in front of the newly renovated shelving system that was recently installed, made possible by the Home Depot and Loan Cupboard volunteers. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file)

Home Depot donates $750 to Kimberley Loan Cupboard to help with renovations

Volunteers completed the work while Home Depot donated a gift card to paint and organize the space

The Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary Loan Cupboard recently underwent renovations to help improve the storage of their many items thanks to a donation of $750 from the Home Depot’s Community Involvement Program along with the hard work of Loan Cupboard volunteers.

Andy Bamber, Assistant Store Manager for the Home Depot explained that every year the company donates to local organizations through their community involvement program. Since October of last year, Bamber explained, the Home Depot has donated to more than 40 local organizations.

READ MORE: Earth’s Own Naturals donates $1,200 to Kimberley Loan Cupboard

Kimberley Loan Cupboard volunteer Joan Jobe spearheaded the project. She explained that the Home Depot donated a gift card of $750, while the Loan Cupboard put forth another $300 for the renovations thanks to donations from locals.

Pete Sorensen and Rick Wallach completed the renovations including installing a new shelving unit that now houses the many crutches and walkers that the Loan Cupboard lends out to those in need. Wallach explained that Sorensen designed the new shelving unit, while they both executed the construction.

All in all, Jobe says, the project took around 40 hours to complete including the new shelves and a fresh coat of paint.

“It’s made a huge difference, it was dirty and dated before and now it’s nice and clean,” Jobe said, adding that the organization of the space was something they have been thinking about for a long time now. “Everyone pitched in and we managed to stay open while under construction.”

Loan Cupboard Coordinator Louanne Sandersen explained that the Loan Cupboard is only operational thanks to the hard work of many dedicated volunteers.

“We have to thank our volunteers, they make this possible. It’s such a rewarding thing to be able to help people,” she said. She says, however, that the Loan Cupboard has been running short on volunteers and they are looking for more permanent and casual people to fill the roles.

The Loan Cupboard, which has been operating for the past 60 years, provides equipment to patients in need from beds and bedpans to walkers and crutches. It is located in the basement of the Health Care Centre and is open from Monday to Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m..

READ MORE: Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary keeps giving

It was started in the early 60’s by Joyce Brown, an RN at the Kimberley and District hospital.

“She was concerned that the patients needed equipment to be able to go home earlier,” said Sandersen. “In those days, rehabilitation was weeks in the hospital and going home in a wheelchair. She gathered old equipment and started to loan them out through her basement.

“Her daughter Gail remembers packing the equipment up the stairs when someone came to pick it up. [Joyce] had crutches, bedpans, wheelchairs and walkers made by a neighbour Adam Corflman in the early 1960’s.”

The Loan Cupboard was in the care of the Registered Nurses at the hospital until the year 2000, when the Loan Cupboard officially became a registered charity under the umbrella of the Health Care Auxilliary.

“Different people bring different strengths when they volunteer,” said Jobe. “It is really uplifting to be able to help people. It feels so good. You get the occasional grumpy person, but most people are so happy and grateful for this service in our community.”

Anyone who wishes to volunteer and help out at the Loan Cupboard can contact Louanne Sandersen at 250-427-2887. Anyone from retirees to high school students are welcome.


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
U.S. government plans to ban flavours used in e-cigarettes

Just Posted

Apple Pick & Press comes to Kimberley Sept 14 and 22

Kimberley BC – Kimberley has a wonderful variety of fruit trees all… Continue reading

New data on elk to help species, numerous organizations

Wildlife groups in the Elk Valley hope that new data from a… Continue reading

Rebuild at Kimberley Transfer Station complete

Main building to reopen Monday

Kimberley Shedfest set to shatter

Legendary drummer Colin Righton marks 40th Birthday with All-Star Rockfest

Selkirk’s Governor Generals Award Winner

Congratulations to Patrick Stone, Selkirk’s Class of 2019 Governor General’s Award winner.… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. farm rents out goats to mow lawns

‘These guys get in places that machines can’t’: farm proprietor Sonya Steiner

New players add depth, raise expectations for Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver Canucks centre Bo Horvat is looking forward to a little consistency

Another $5 jump in airport fee to fly out of B.C. at YVR

Airlines will start charging the new rate on Dec. 12 for travel Jan. 1, 2020 onward

Cow was struck and killed by lightning, Quesnel farmer says

The cow was killed Aug. 23 during a “horrific hailstorm” south of Quesnel

127 workers out of job after Kelowna Tolko mill shuts down ‘indeterminately’

Poor market conditions have caused the operation to shut down for an ‘indeterminate’ period of time

Vancouver police officer charged after hitting suspect on bike

The charge relates to a pursuit that took place on Sept. 12, 2018

As three leaders prepare to debate, Trudeau accused of ducking record

Liberal leader to be absent from first debate, hosted by the Maclean’s and CityTV, in Toronto

Former B.C. cop who lost his leg in collision running against Elizabeth May

Ron Broda is running in the Saanich-Gulf Islands riding for the People’s Party of Canada

Does prayer have a place in the B.C. Legislature?

Study reviews 873 prayers from past 16 years for content, inclusivity

Most Read