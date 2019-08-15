Kimberley City Council approves seven projects in annual road rehabilitation program

The work is expected to be completed by the end of September.

Kimberley City Council has approved the City’s 2019 Annual Road Rehabilitation program which will see seven different paving projects completed throughout the City within the next few weeks.

The cost of all seven project comes in at $314,860, which is over $50,000 under budget. One of the main focuses will be completing the south section of Church Avenue, near the new Seniors Project Society affordable housing project.

At a Council meeting on Monday, August 12, 2019 CAO Scott Sommerville said these projects are long overdue.

“There are seven sections of road that I would describe as rotten and they need to be paved,” said Sommerville. “It’s pretty apparent why they need to get done.”

RELATED: Construction officially begins on Church Avenue affordable housing in Kimberley

He adds that there are not a lot of utilities involved, which will make the paving process much quicker compared to some other recent projects.

In terms of Church Ave., Sommerville says the City has been waiting to pave the section of road until utilities were completed with regards to the new development.

“We were waiting for the new facility to be built and new utilities to be installed before we put down new asphalt,” he explained, adding that for most of the projects, contractors will be “in and out within a couple of weeks”.

WATCH: Demolition begins on former bowling alley, making way for new Kimberley Save On Foods

The other projects included in the budget are the north section of Kimbrook Crescent, Montgomery Avenue (between Stiles and Caldwell St.), the 300 block of Banks Street, St. Mary’s Avenue (between Ross and Mark St.), Fernie Street (between 6th and 8th Avenue) and Victoria Avenue (between McKenzie and Chapman St.).

In a report to Council, Senior Manger of Operations Chris Mummery explained that two tender bids had been received by August 1, and the contract was awarded to the lowest bidder, BA Blacktop out of Cranbrook.

“BA Blacktop is available to start the work as early as mid-August,” Mummery wrote. “This will allow the road rehabilitation to be completed by September 27, 2019.”


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Defence minister asks watchdog to investigate racism in the military

Just Posted

Kimberley City Council supports 2020 Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo

Council has approved a letter of support to aid in the organization’s grant application.

Know it All: Entertainment in the dog days of August

Cranbrook Arts Dawn Fenwick is our featured artist this month. Her multi-media… Continue reading

Wildfire update in the RDEK

No fires currently pose a threat to structures or communities, says BC Wildfire Service

Voting for Kimberley Business Excellence Awards now open

The Kimberley Chamber of Commerce has closed nominations for their annual Business… Continue reading

De Groot family still waiting for inquest after 2014 Slocan shooting

Lawyer for Peter De Groot’s family say many questions remain unanswered

VIDEO: Trudeau broke ethics law in SNC-Lavalin affair, watchdog says

Commissioner says prime minister improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Defence minister asks watchdog to investigate racism in the military

Concerns have increased in the wake of reports about right-wing groups recruiting service members

B.C. man who tortured, murdered teen classmate denied day parole

Kruse Wellwood in prison for 2010 sexual assault and murder of Langford teen

RCMP investigate racist, hateful letter sent to B.C. resident

The highly threatening message was sent to a Reddit user’s parents in Coquitlam

KIJHL adds Kelowna Chiefs’ late owner’s initials to helmets

Grant Sheridan died July 28 and is the honoured by Kootenay International Junior Hockey League

U.S. couple donates $10,000 to Terrace search team to thank them for late son’s recovery

The body of Warren Sill, 26, was found 80 kilometres east of Terrace in 2012

Employer groups drop out of WorkSafeBC review in protest

NDP government’s reviewer ‘biased, exceeding mandate’

Family on way to a wedding when girl, 4, killed in Kootenay highway crash

The Alberta family was travelling through B.C. for a wedding when their RV was in a serious collision

Cause of death unknown in Langley teen’s suspected overdose at skate park: father

Toxicology tests have been ordered to determine if drugs are the reason for 14-year-old’s death

Most Read