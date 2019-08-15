Kimberley City Council approves seven projects in annual road rehabilitation program

The work is expected to be completed by the end of September.

Kimberley City Council has approved the City’s 2019 Annual Road Rehabilitation program which will see seven different paving projects completed throughout the City within the next few weeks.

The cost of all seven project comes in at $314,860, which is over $50,000 under budget. One of the main focuses will be completing the south section of Church Avenue, near the new Seniors Project Society affordable housing project.

At a Council meeting on Monday, August 12, 2019 CAO Scott Sommerville said these projects are long overdue.

“There are seven sections of road that I would describe as rotten and they need to be paved,” said Sommerville. “It’s pretty apparent why they need to get done.”

He adds that there are not a lot of utilities involved, which will make the paving process much quicker compared to some other recent projects.

In terms of Church Ave., Sommerville says the City has been waiting to pave the section of road until utilities were completed with regards to the new development.

“We were waiting for the new facility to be built and new utilities to be installed before we put down new asphalt,” he explained, adding that for most of the projects, contractors will be “in and out within a couple of weeks”.

The other projects included in the budget are the north section of Kimbrook Crescent, Montgomery Avenue (between Stiles and Caldwell St.), the 300 block of Banks Street, St. Mary’s Avenue (between Ross and Mark St.), Fernie Street (between 6th and 8th Avenue) and Victoria Avenue (between McKenzie and Chapman St.).

In a report to Council, Senior Manger of Operations Chris Mummery explained that two tender bids had been received by August 1, and the contract was awarded to the lowest bidder, BA Blacktop out of Cranbrook.

“BA Blacktop is available to start the work as early as mid-August,” Mummery wrote. “This will allow the road rehabilitation to be completed by September 27, 2019.”



