Kimberley Community Fall Fair cancelled

The Kimberley Community Fall Fair has been cancelled for 2021.

The very popular September event is held each year at the Marysville Arena, and features hundreds of vendors, as well as children and adult activities. It is a major fundraiser for community groups.

This year the fair was going to be run for the first time by Military Ames.

Cindy Postnikoff of the veterans’ groups said they simply ran out of time waiting for the provincial ‘circuit breaker’ to end and find out what kind of activities would be allowed. Things are still up in the air as to whether the province will be allowing events with that many people by September or not.

With all this uncertainty there simply isn’t time to plan, book all the vendors and pull off a successful event. The prudent thing to do was cancel this year, she said.

“On the bright side, we have lots of time to plan for next year to make the fair bigger and better,” she said.

