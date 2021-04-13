Kimberley Public Library returning to curb side pick up only

Beginning today, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, the Kimberley Public Library will return to loaning items using curb side pick up only. The book drop will be open 24/7.

“We will be proceeding carefully over the next few days due to the increase in OCOVID cases in Kimberley,” said Librarian Karin von Wittgenstein.” Staff and patrons have familiarity with the curb side procedures, that provide staff and patrons a more socially distanced option during this time. We encourage patrons to call the library at 250-427-3112 or email staff@kimberleylibrary.ca with their resource requests and a staff member will contact them to arrange a time for pick up. We believe that with these measures, it will also decrease the chances of having to shut services completely down again.”

The curb side service will be available Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m, to 4 p.m., except Thursdays when the service will run from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

After you contact the library about what items you want, staff will contact you via phone or email to arrange a time for pick up.

