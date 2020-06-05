Kimberley RCMP pick up another early morning impaired driver

Another impaired driver has been picked up by Kimberley RCMP, this time on the morning of June 4, 2020.

RELATED: Impaired driver apprehended on Hwy 95A at 3:30 a.m. Saturday

RELATED: Police nab impaired driver in Kimberley on Saturday morning

Sgt. Chris Newel of the Kimberley Detachment said in a press released that an officer on patrol on Highway 95 east of Kimberley noted a vehicle without a license plate.

“He conducted a traffic stop and learned the driver had obtained a temporary operating permit. But while dealing with the driver he showed signs of alcohol consumption. The breath demand was read and two breath samples were obtained, both a Fail. The driver is now prohibited from driving for 90 days and the vehicle impounded for 30 days. In addition the driver did not have a valid BC Driver’s Licence.

“There is a misconception that impaired drivers only come out at night,” Newel said. “Impaired drivers are apprehended at all hours, in this case 7:45 am. Drivers apprehended in the mornings often tell officers they haven’t drank since last night, but depending on how much they may have had, there still could be alcohol in their system.”


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kimberley Independent School students go seriously green

Just Posted

Kimberley RCMP pick up another early morning impaired driver

Another impaired driver has been picked up by Kimberley RCMP, this time… Continue reading

Kimberley Independent School students go seriously green

Huge garden and tree project undertaken by students, teachers

PHOTOS: Momma black bear and cubs spotted in Townsite

A momma black bear and her two cubs, spotted getting near The… Continue reading

Pay guarantee removed for some Kootenay on-call paramedics

Guarantee phased out as BCEHS introduces a new “scheduled on call” model

Playgrounds and public washrooms to reopen in Kimberley Friday, June 5

This Friday, June 5, 2020, the City of Kimberley will re-open more… Continue reading

March dental conference key to many of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases

Early infections from China, Iran were quickly contained

Vancouver Island First Nations gather to remember woman fatally shot by police

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council requests an independent investigation

Regional District of Kootenay Boundary rescinds all Grand Forks-area evacuation orders

Evacuation alerts for 1,136 Boundary properties remain in effect as officials monitor forecasts

MAP: Dr. Henry reveals which B.C. regions have seen most COVID-19 cases

B.C. health officials release a first look at how the novel coronavirus has reached all corners of the province

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation woman, 26, fatally shot by police in Edmundston, N.B.

Police were conducting a well-being check at the time of the incident

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Seniors to receive up to $500 in promised COVID-19 emergency aid in early July

The Liberal government first promised the extra help in mid-May, but had to create a new system to deliver the aid

VIDEO: Revelstoke bear wanders into Animal House pet store

Staff got ready to chase it out with a broom

Nelson counsellor works online with university students in central Asia during pandemic

Robin Higgins is home from her job in Tajikistan because of COVID-19

Most Read