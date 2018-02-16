Kimberley week in review

Lab results show foreign toxic substance in dog deaths

Steeples Veterinary Clinic is confirming that a foreign toxic substance was found in two dogs that died after walking through the Cranbrook Community Forest.

The confirmation comes via the Animal Health Diagnostic Centre at Cornell University in the United States, which means that it is not a naturally occurring substance or an environmental issue.

Steeples Veterinary Clinic is not releasing the identity of the substance as it is part of an ongoing RCMP criminal investigation.

Steeples Veterinary Clinic recommends being cautious in the area, or avoiding it all together. If anyone has information, they are urged to contact the RCMP.

2017 SunMine numbers

The City of Kimberley has released the preliminary figures for the SunMine, after considerable public interest in energy production and revenue generation.

2017 showed a reserve contribution of just $643, with revenues of $189,210 on 1771 MWh, while expenses were $62,847 and debt was $125,720. 2016’s reserve contribution was $12,626.

Council says their goal now is to expand the SunMine from a 1MWh production to 2MWh.

Cold, snowy weather forecasted for the weekend

Environment Canada is forecasting a low-pressure system that will move into interior BC on Saturday, bringing with it substantial snowfall and colder temperatures to Kimberley, Cranbrook and the surrounding area.

Environment Canada says an arctic front, combined with a low pressure system will general a decent amount of snowfall right through Monday morning. Anywhere from 10 to 20 centimetres of snow is forecasted over the weekend, with ski hills such as Kimberley and Fernie expected to receive even more.

Road Conditions

There has been a considerable amount of discussion around road conditions in Kimberley and the surrounding area, after snowfall and cold temperatures created a compact ice surface, leaving residents concerned about their safety.

Local resident Michelle Nex gathered a group of people to salt and sand Overwaitea hill earlier this week, after Nex contacted Mainroad several times.

Kimberley City Council also voted this week to send a letter to the Regional Manager, Ron Sharp, at the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, expressing concern about the state of the roads.

MLA Doug Clovechok says he has also received calls from all over the riding about similar conditions, so he has contacted the ministry as well.

The regional office’s response was that road safety is the ministry’s highest priority, and they are actively working with the contractor, Mainroad, to improve the conditions.

Previous story
Wife of trucking company owner missing in Mexico
Next story
Preparation key for backcountry outings

Just Posted

Agricultural businesses get specialized advice

Columbia Basin Trust’s Basin Business Advisors now offers a full-time Agriculture Specialist

Alana Ramsay selected as nominee for 2018 Paralympic Winter Games in PyongChang, South Korea

Ramsay grew up skiing at Kimberley Alpine Resort.

OCP Public Hearing set for Monday, Feb. 19, 2018

The Public Hearing will take place at 7p.m. at McKim Theatre.

Lab results show foreign toxic substance in dog deaths

Steeples Veterinary Clinic warning dog owners to be careful in the Community Forest

Stetski honours local couple in House of Commons

Kootenay Columbia MP Wayne Stetski rose in the House of Commons on… Continue reading

Kimberley residents take icy road conditions into their own hands

Kimberley residents took icy road conditions into their own hands yesterday evening,… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Preparation key for backcountry outings

Snowpack levels “complex” in many B.C. backcountry recreation areas

Federal NDP kicks off convention with harassment apology

Delegates learn NDP’s budget fell from $18 million in 2015 to $6 million the last two years

Most Canadians believe journalism plays critical role in democracy: poll

Survey suggests 94 per cent of Canadians feel journalism plays ‘important’ part

A $5 million boost for Okanagan fruit growers

The Tree Fruit Competitiveness Fund was announced to help update aging farming equipment, infrastructure

Judge rejects challenge to Canadian actress’ lawsuit against Weinstein

The Toronto actress behind the lawsuit cannot be named

B.C. snowboarder recounts Olympic experience

Carle Brenneman of Comox competed in the women’s snowboard cross Friday in Pyeongchang

Felon arrested in hallway of rural B.C. courthouse

RCMP act quickly after search

Most Read