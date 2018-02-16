Kimberley week in review

Lab results show foreign toxic substance in dog deaths

Steeples Veterinary Clinic is confirming that a foreign toxic substance was found in two dogs that died after walking through the Cranbrook Community Forest.

The confirmation comes via the Animal Health Diagnostic Centre at Cornell University in the United States, which means that it is not a naturally occurring substance or an environmental issue.

Steeples Veterinary Clinic is not releasing the identity of the substance as it is part of an ongoing RCMP criminal investigation.

Steeples Veterinary Clinic recommends being cautious in the area, or avoiding it all together. If anyone has information, they are urged to contact the RCMP.

2017 SunMine numbers

The City of Kimberley has released the preliminary figures for the SunMine, after considerable public interest in energy production and revenue generation.

2017 showed a reserve contribution of just $643, with revenues of $189,210 on 1771 MWh, while expenses were $62,847 and debt was $125,720. 2016’s reserve contribution was $12,626.

Council says their goal now is to expand the SunMine from a 1MWh production to 2MWh.

Cold, snowy weather forecasted for the weekend

Environment Canada is forecasting a low-pressure system that will move into interior BC on Saturday, bringing with it substantial snowfall and colder temperatures to Kimberley, Cranbrook and the surrounding area.

Environment Canada says an arctic front, combined with a low pressure system will general a decent amount of snowfall right through Monday morning. Anywhere from 10 to 20 centimetres of snow is forecasted over the weekend, with ski hills such as Kimberley and Fernie expected to receive even more.

Road Conditions

There has been a considerable amount of discussion around road conditions in Kimberley and the surrounding area, after snowfall and cold temperatures created a compact ice surface, leaving residents concerned about their safety.

Local resident Michelle Nex gathered a group of people to salt and sand Overwaitea hill earlier this week, after Nex contacted Mainroad several times.

Kimberley City Council also voted this week to send a letter to the Regional Manager, Ron Sharp, at the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, expressing concern about the state of the roads.

MLA Doug Clovechok says he has also received calls from all over the riding about similar conditions, so he has contacted the ministry as well.

The regional office’s response was that road safety is the ministry’s highest priority, and they are actively working with the contractor, Mainroad, to improve the conditions.