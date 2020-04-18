Kootenay Savings donates $50,000 to area food banks

The Kimberley Food Bank is one of the area food banks that will share in the $50000 Kootenay Savings donation. File photo

Kootenay Savings Credit Union is donating $50,000 to 11 area food banks to help them with the increased need brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Credit Unions have a long and proud tradition of local decision-making and investing in the health, safety and well-being of those that live, work and play in our communities — through good times and through challenging times,” said Kootenay Savings President and CEO Brent Tremblay. “Being a member-owned organization, it is our responsibility to step up and do our part to ensure all our communities continue to thrive. As the impacts of COVIC-19 continue to grow the strain on our food banks will increase, and this donation will help keep these vital community services operating through this unprecedented time.”

If you have the means and are inspired to join Kootenay Savings in supporting your local food bank, donations can be made online through the Food Banks BC website – foodbanksbc.com – and directed to the food bank of your choice.

