Bootleg Gap Golf Course raises $6000 at two events for Cranbrook Women’s Resource Center

Harold (left) and Trevor Simkins present Kristen Amy of the Cranbrook Women’s Resource Center with a cheque for the funds raised at their end of year fundraiser. Photo submitted.

Bootleg Gap Golf Course, in their second-annual “Rec 9 Rounds for Charity” fundraiser, raised nearly $3,000 for the Women’s Resource Center.

On the last day of the 2022 golf season, Bootleg donated the $17 green fee straight to charity. Golfers also had the option of purchasing one round for that day and a round for next year for a total of $30, with all of that going to the Resource Centre as well. In total they donated around 75 rounds for next year.

This is in addition to the $3000 they raised this past summer at their second-annual Founders Tournament, for a total of just under $6000 raised for the Cranbrook Women’s Resource Centre this year.

In the first iteration of the Rec 9 fundraiser, Bootleg raised $3937 for the Kimberley Food Bank. Head Pro and course manager Trevor Simkins said that they plan to pick a different charity every year.

This year they went with the Women’s Resource Center as Kristen Amy, who used to work in their pro shop, works with the charity.

“We were happy to help out with one of our own that has ties to a local charity,” Simkins said. “We’re really happy, almost $6000 raised for the charity and they’re a great local charity that needs some financial support and we were happy to help out.”

Bootleg is still in the process of putting their courses to bed for the winter, but are already opening back up on Tuesday, Nov. 1 with the launch of their indoor simulators and Fall golf league. They’ve already got several functions booked and coming up soon, so Simkins is expecting a busy “off” season.

“It is a bit different having such a nice autumn as we’ve had, our superintendent would definitely like it to cool off a little bit so the ground hardens up and we can prepare for some colder weather,” Simkins explained. “The weather now, we’re hoping the snow stays away so we can continue to get some fall maintenance done on the course, but it has been a really good fall. October was probably one of the best Octobers we’ve ever had.”

The course has two large simulators as well as a large indoor putting green. They also have some other indoor games including cornhole. Their fall league is already sold out, but Simkins said they are planning to run winter league starting in January as well.

